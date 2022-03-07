BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 67,083 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,083 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Ballard Power Systems worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 168,522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ BLDP opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.55. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67.
About Ballard Power Systems (Get Rating)
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
