BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Graham worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Graham by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Graham by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,042,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Graham by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,484,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $574.41 on Monday. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $547.75 and a one year high of $685.00. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $601.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.32. Graham had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Graham Profile (Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

