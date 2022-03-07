BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.57 Million Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Commvault Systems worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $416,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,025 shares of company stock worth $2,025,213 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $64.07 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day moving average is $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.63, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

