BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85,683 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Ryder System worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 42.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on R. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of R stock opened at $79.03 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.59. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

Ryder System Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.