BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 52,281 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,855 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.05. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

