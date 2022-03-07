BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (DCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:DCF opened at $8.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $9.99.
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund (DCF)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Sprouts New Life After 15% Run
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.