Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Cowen

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Cowen from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

BA stock opened at $180.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36, a PEG ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.43. Boeing has a 12 month low of $178.97 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 19.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $1,147,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,434 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,488,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

