Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.33

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.33 and last traded at C$10.67, with a volume of 199485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bonterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.81.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.36. The stock has a market cap of C$369.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total value of C$225,942.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,180 shares in the company, valued at C$290,833.19. Also, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total value of C$148,002.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$132,145.50.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.