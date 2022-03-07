BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $257.50

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 257.50 ($3.45) and last traded at GBX 260.50 ($3.50), with a volume of 164559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283 ($3.80).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 570 ($7.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 399.28.

The BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a United States oil and natural gas royalty trust based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.