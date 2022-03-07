Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

BRMK opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.81. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

