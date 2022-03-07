Brokerages Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) to post $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Brinker International reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,249. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.50.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

