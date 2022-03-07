Brokerages Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.15 Billion

Analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) to report $16.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 billion. HP posted sales of $15.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $66.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.76 billion to $66.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $66.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.83 billion to $67.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,177 shares of company stock worth $7,235,425 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 43,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,104,041. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $39.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.