Brokerages Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) to report $5.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 million to $21.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $21.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SYRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $9.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 39,489 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,775,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 133,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.