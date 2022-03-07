Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.16 Million

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) will report $13.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $24.00 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131,500%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $17.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $27.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.67 million, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,615,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 520,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 415,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,728 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.39. 2,129,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.96. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.