Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.16 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) will report $13.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $24.00 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131,500%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $17.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $27.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.67 million, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.
Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.39. 2,129,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.96. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.
