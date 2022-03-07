Brokerages Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.48). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.57) to ($2.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on GBT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.07.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.88. 776,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,582. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $683,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 336,306 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

