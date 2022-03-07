Brokerages Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post -$0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.76). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.35. 191,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,362. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

