Brokerages Expect The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to Post $0.40 EPS

Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Interpublic Group of Companies posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Interpublic Group of Companies.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.51. 241,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,974. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $27.56 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

