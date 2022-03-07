Brokerages Expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.74 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.88 billion. Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $24.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.64 billion to $25.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.50 billion to $25.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.15. 9,893,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,292,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 531.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $61,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.