Brokerages Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT at $92.13

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,136. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $88.88 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.