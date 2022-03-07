Brokerages Set Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) PT at $53.50

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:FMTX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.93. 24,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,158. Forma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forma Therapeutics news, CFO Todd Shegog sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $55,618.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $175,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461 over the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,042,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,474,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,634,000 after acquiring an additional 344,670 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 256,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 1,467.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 124,654 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

