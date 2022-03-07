Brokerages Set Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Target Price at $3.00

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several research firms recently commented on UGP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Grupo Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 881,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,719. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Ultrapar Participações (Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

