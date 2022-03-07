Brokerages Set Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Target Price at $3.00

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.
Several research firms recently commented on UGP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Grupo Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.
About Ultrapar Participações (Get Rating)
Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultrapar Participações (UGP)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.