Brokerages Set Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) PT at $23.00

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPCE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 226,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 17,767 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 29.5% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 41.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 34.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 49,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

