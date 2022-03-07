Brokerages Set Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) PT at $15.69

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.69.
ZVIA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
Shares of NYSE:ZVIA opened at $5.97 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84.
About Zevia PBC
Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.
