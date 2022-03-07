Brokers Issue Forecasts for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.02.

ACHC opened at $62.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,597,000 after purchasing an additional 259,180 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,360,000.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

