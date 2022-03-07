Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.5% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 405,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 816,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,124,000 after acquiring an additional 111,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 360,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.39 on Monday, reaching $69.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,109. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.74. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $62.86 and a 52 week high of $75.19.

