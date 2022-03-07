Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 1,221 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 35,062 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDC. Raymond James cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of MDC opened at $44.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

