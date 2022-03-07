Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 35 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $318.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.77 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

