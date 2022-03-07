Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 82 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Medifast were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MED. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Medifast by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Medifast by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MED stock opened at $186.23 on Monday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.27 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.67 and its 200 day moving average is $205.97. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

MED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

