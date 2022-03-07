Brookstone Capital Management Has $350,000 Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after acquiring an additional 108,074 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 512.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 106,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 327,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after acquiring an additional 106,605 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $133.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $116.14 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.10.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 56.65%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

