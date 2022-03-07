Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 1,128 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.22 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.64.

