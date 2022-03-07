Brookstone Capital Management Sells 361 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSXP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 14.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 8.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,315,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,854,000 after acquiring an additional 268,691 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 95.5% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,767,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,365,000 after buying an additional 863,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $46.25.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 41.90%. The business had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.00 million. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

