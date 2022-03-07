Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 15,545 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $109.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.34. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

