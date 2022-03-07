Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Southern by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 10,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $67.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,795 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,533. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

