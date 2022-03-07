BW LPG Limited (BWLLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1583 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of BW LPG stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. BW LPG has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.60.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

