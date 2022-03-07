BW LPG Limited (BWLLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1583 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of BW LPG stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. BW LPG has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.60.
