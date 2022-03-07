BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWXT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWXT traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,828. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.15. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.