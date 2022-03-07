BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

BWX Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 9.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. BWX Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $53.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,135,000 after buying an additional 207,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after buying an additional 145,121 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,752,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 57.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 63,845 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

