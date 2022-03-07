C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,757 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 799.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

CCCC opened at $21.52 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 6.36.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. Research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

