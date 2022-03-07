Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Down 9%

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.43 and last traded at $71.70. Approximately 151,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,136,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.80.

CZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.63. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,925 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,350,000 after purchasing an additional 269,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,353,000 after purchasing an additional 343,801 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

