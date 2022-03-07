Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Update

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,700 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the January 31st total of 196,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Caesarstone by 60.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Caesarstone by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 225.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 35.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $395.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesarstone will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

CSTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

