California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Marten Transport worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 79,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRTN. Stephens upped their target price on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $18.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In related news, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $174,767.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

