California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.50 Million Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of StoneX Group worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 100,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

StoneX Group stock opened at $75.42 on Monday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $449,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 13,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $821,784.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 9,627 shares of company stock valued at $589,164 and sold 37,731 shares valued at $2,457,029. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

