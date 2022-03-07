California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 534,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,136,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,912,000 after buying an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,914,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 145.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $43.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.54. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

