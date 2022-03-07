California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,528 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.06 million, a PE ratio of 265.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

