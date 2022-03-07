Calton & Associates Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,295,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,167,794,000 after buying an additional 131,062 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,221,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,588,000 after buying an additional 833,879 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 902.0% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 3,853,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co of America purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $206,862,000.

Shares of LQD opened at $122.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.21 and a 200 day moving average of $131.40. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.22 and a 12 month high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

