Calton & Associates Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises about 1.1% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 351,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 42,813 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68.

