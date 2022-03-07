Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.3% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Apple by 35.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,181,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $712,330,000 after buying an additional 1,365,875 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

