Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 21,672 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $24.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.72. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th.

