Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 7,540 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 205.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $106.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.25. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

