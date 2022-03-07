Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at CIBC

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$67.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.30.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$75.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.99. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$35.83 and a 12-month high of C$76.73. The firm has a market cap of C$88.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.06%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.49, for a total transaction of C$674,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,810,687.20. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.82, for a total value of C$2,891,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,845,982.83. Insiders have sold a total of 226,879 shares of company stock worth $13,633,997 in the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

