Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) will post sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $10.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of CP stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.84. 7,250,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,133. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average is $72.23. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

